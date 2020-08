FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks at a press conference in Nashville, Tenn. The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money. The Southeastern Conference was the biggest spender, hiring three lobbying firms and paying them a total of $140,000, according to lobbying disclosure forms reviewed by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

After the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences officially postponed their fall football seasons on Tuesday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement affirming he remains confident in the league’s patient approach to football in the fall.

The ACC also released a statement, saying it will continue with the plan it’s had in place for months.

Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy — The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020

Multiple reports claim the Big 12 is divided on whether to proceed with football this fall.