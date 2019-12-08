SEC CHAMPS: No. 2 LSU crushes No. 4 Georgia in SEC championship game

ATLANTA (WAFB) – No. 2 LSU dominated No. 4 Georgia in all three phases of the game to crush the Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

The Tigers (13-0) came away with a 37-10 complete team win over the Bulldogs (11-2).

Joe Burrow was 27-of-37 for 347 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 48 touchdowns on the season to break the previous SEC single-season touchdown record of 44 that was set by Drew Lock in 2017. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had six catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Fellow wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. had five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase added three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. He now has 18 touchdowns on the season.

LSU won the toss and deferred to the second half. On the first play from scrimmage, Georgia went deep to wide receiver Tyler Simmons but the pass was incomplete. LSU got Georgia into a third-and-seven and sacked Jake Fromm but Damone Clark was called for a face mask to extend the Bulldog drive. The Tiger defense clamped down and forced the Bulldogs to punt a few plays later. LSU marched down the field in eight plays on a drive capped off with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Chase to put LSU up 7-0 with 9:09 left in the first quarter. Burrow was 4-of-5 for 66 yards on the drive.

Fromm and the Bulldog offense was once again stifled by the Tiger defense. On LSU’s next drive, Edwards-Helaire caught a short pass from Burrow and appeared to have fumbled the ball but a review of the play showed his elbow was down before the ball popped out. The Tigers did not go anywhere on the drive and were forced to punt but the defense stood its ground once again. Georgia tried a 52-yard field goal but Rodrigo Blankenship put it just outside the left upright. LSU’s quick-strike offense went right to work and put the ball in the endzone for the second time in the game on a five-play, 66-yard drive that ended with Burrow finding a wide open Terrace Marshall Jr. from seven yards out to make it 14-0 with just :12 left in the first.

The Bulldogs finally got on the board with a 39-yard field goal from Blankenship to make it 14-3 with 11:28 left in the half. On Georgia’s next possession, on a second-and-eight, safety Grant Delpit turned into a missile and got to Fromm in a hurry for a nine-yard loss. Fromm was injured on the play and had to leave the game. He later returned. However, before he was able to, Burrow worked some magic and showed what makes him so dangerous. On first-and-10 from the Bulldog 31-yard line, Georgia blitzed right up the midde. Burrow was able to avoid the rush and took off for a 13-yard gain. The Tigers were not able to reach the endzone on the drive but a 41-yard field goal by Cade York extended the lead to 17-3 with 2:22 left in the half.

Upon his return, Fromm tried to test cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and lost badly. The freshman phenom was right in the receiver’s hip pocket and picked off the pass. Burrow and the offense went right back to work with 1:35 remaining in the half. LSU was able to gain chunks of yardage before the half ended but not enough. The Tigers tried to put at least a few more points on the board but York missed a 48-yard field goal.

LSU received the opening kickoff of the second half. Specialist and fullback Tory Carter was ejected after being called for targeting on the kickoff. The Tigers put together a nice drive but again couldn’t cross the goalline and they settled for a 28-yard field goal from York to make it 20-3. Later, Georgia got pressure on Burrow but he was able to elude defenders and heaved the ball, while on the run, to a wide open Justin Jefferson, who then ran after the catch to net a gain of 71 yards. Two plays later, Burrow hooked up with Marshall again on a four-yard touchdown to extend LSU’s lead to 27-3 with a little more than 2:00 left in the third quarter. On Georgia’s first play of the next drive, Stingley got his second interception of the game to set the Tigers up in the red zone. Three plays after the pick, it was Burrow to Jefferson for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 with less than 1:00 left in the third.

Georgia scored its only touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Fromm to George Pickens to make it 34-10 with 11:41 left in the game. York later added a 50-yard field goal to make it 37-10.

More to come.