SEC announces mask requirement, other rules for football gamedays

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV)— The Southeastern Conference announced guidelines Tuesday for its member schools to follow for the upcoming 2020 football season that includes rules on attendance, masks and other restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the rules will serve as a baseline for all 14 schools to follow, and those schools can impose additional restrictions to meet their specific needs.

According to LSU Athletics, individual universities will be allowed to determine the number of guests that will be permitted inside stadiums, in accordance with state, local regulations. Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control on physical distancing should be applied.

For tailgating, each university will determine if tailgating will be allowed on university property, in accordance with state and local rules.

LSU interim President Tom Galligan told WRKF Radio Monday that the university will “urge people who don’t have tickets to the game to not come to campus” to tailgate.

Masks – which cover the nose and mouth – will be required for all fans to enter, exit, move about the stadium or who are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others. All stadium workers and athletic staff should wear face coverings at all times.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed at all-points-of sale and concession stands. Queuing lines should maintain physical distancing between guests. Condiments will be served in single-serve containers and self-serve condiment carts and drink machines will be prohibited.

As previously announced by LSU, all tickets will be digitally scanned.

