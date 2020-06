BATON ROUGE, La. - "I have to be completely honest with you. I'm not an advocate for us having a football season," The Jaguar Journal's Reggie Flood said about players returning to campus amid COVID-19.

Flood is worried about schools outside the Power 5 for the upcoming season, but as for the entire country, the former player doesn't think it's possible for players to avoid the virus. The recent positive cases of coronavirus on college campuses, such as LSU and Clemson, give Flood cause for concern.