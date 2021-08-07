Sagstrom Finishes T20 In Olympic Women’s Golf

KAWAGOE, JAPAN – AUGUST 07: Madelene Sagstrom of Team Sweden plays her shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Women’s Individual Stroke Play on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 07, 2021 in Kawagoe, Japan. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer Madelene Sagstrom, in her first Olympic experience, finished in a tie for 20th as the 72-hole tournament ended Saturday in Tokyo.

Sagstrom, who got off to a promising start with a 5-under round 66 and was 8-under after two rounds, was unable to keep pace with the scores over the final 36 holes, closing with a 1-over 72 in the final round.

Sagstrom, of Sweden who earned All-America honors as the SEC Player of the Year in 2015, finished the event at 7-under par 277 (66-68-71-72). It took 16-under par to reach the medal stand in a competition with the gold medal won by Nelly Korda of the United States at 17-under par.

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)