The second round of the NFL Draft kicks off at 6pm, with several candidates coming from LSU.

Last night, five Tigers were selected in the first round (an SEC and LSU record).

Check back throughout the night to get an update on the running list of picks.

Joe Burrow, K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire heard their names come off the board.

