Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Reports: LSU’s Joe Brady to become offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

The report from Schefter comes just days after reports that Brady, credited with a large role in LSU’s juggernaut offense in 2019, had agreed to a new deal with LSU.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — In the type of move that LSU fans probably feared, but didn’t necessarily expect after he recently agreed to a new deal, passing game coordinator Joe Brady is going to be moving back to the NFL as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, according to numerous reports.

Brady, 30, will become one of the youngest coordinators the NFL has seen. 

Reports from ESPN’s Schefter and Field Yates and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport come just days after reports that Brady, credited with a large role in LSU’s juggernaut offense in 2019, had agreed to a new deal with LSU for a significant raise. 

He will be going to the Saints NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers. He had been an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017 and 2018 when the team had successful seasons and made deep runs in the playoffs.

The Panthers are in dire need of an improvement in their passing game.

In his lone season at LSU, Brady was credited – along with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger – with overhauling the Tigers’ previously-stagnated offense, giving it a modern, sleek look that smashed record books.

With Brady’s guidance, LSU saw quarterback Joe Burrow have, arguably, the best passing season in college football history. Burrow threw for 60 touchdowns and ran for four others.

The Tigers set several records, including:

Burrow throwing for over 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. No SEC quarterback had ever thrown for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. 

LSU also pulled a rare quadruple feat with a quarterback who threw for 5,000 yards, two receivers who caught passes for 1,000 yards and a running back who ran for 1,000 yards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Low clouds and fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories