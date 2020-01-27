Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Reports: LSU to bring back ex-defensive coordinator Pelini

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:

‘Bo’ Pelini was the defensive coordinator when the Tigers won a national title under Les Miles in 2007.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV) — LSU’s new defensive coordinator has been in this spot before.

‘Bo’ Pelini will be offered the job replacing Dave Aranda as the defensive coordinator of the national champs at a salary of about $2 million per year, Tweeted Ross Dellenger, a college football insider for Sports Illustrated.

Pelini served as defensive coordinator for the Tigers from 2005-07, the last year which saw the Tigers win a national title with a victory over Ohio State in New Orleans.

Pelini then went on to the head coaching position at Nebraska, where he served for seven years, compiling a 67-27 record and never recording fewer than nine wins.

Pelini has served the past five seasons as the head coach at Youngstown State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

61°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories