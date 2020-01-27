Reports: LSU to bring back ex-defensive coordinator Pelini

‘Bo’ Pelini was the defensive coordinator when the Tigers won a national title under Les Miles in 2007.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WWL-TV) — LSU’s new defensive coordinator has been in this spot before.

‘Bo’ Pelini will be offered the job replacing Dave Aranda as the defensive coordinator of the national champs at a salary of about $2 million per year, Tweeted Ross Dellenger, a college football insider for Sports Illustrated.

Pelini served as defensive coordinator for the Tigers from 2005-07, the last year which saw the Tigers win a national title with a victory over Ohio State in New Orleans.

Pelini then went on to the head coaching position at Nebraska, where he served for seven years, compiling a 67-27 record and never recording fewer than nine wins.

Pelini has served the past five seasons as the head coach at Youngstown State.