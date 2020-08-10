Report: SEC athletic directors meeting now

Geaux Nation

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Are we marching toward the end of college football in the fall?

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger is reporting that SEC athletic directors are meeting right now and league presidents are expected to meet later on Monday.

President Donald Trump has given his opinion on what college football should do:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar