REPORT: Saints looking to move home games to Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. – The New Orleans Saints are speaking with LSU about hosting future home games at Tiger Stadium, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell hasn’t allowed the team to have fans at the Superdome at any capacity so the Saints’ are exploring the options of moving their games to Death Valley. LSU is open to hosting the team’s games.
The Tigers only has three home games left on their schedule:
– Oct. 24th vs. South Carolina
– Nov. 14th vs. Alabama
– Dec. 5th vs. Ole Miss (season finale)
The Saints have five remaining home games with only two games on the same weekend as LSU home games:
– Oct. 25th vs. Panthers
– Nov. 15th vs. 49ers
– Nov. 22nd vs. Falcons
– Dec. 20th vs. Chiefs
– Dec. 25th vs. Minnesota
