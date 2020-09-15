REPORT: LSU Neil Farrell to opt back in for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 05: Defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. #92 of the LSU Tigers reacts after sacking quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell will reportedly opt back in for the Tigers’ 2020 season, according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.

News: #LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell is back at the LSU facilities today and plans on opting back in for the 2020 season. Farrell opted out Aug. 8 for COVID-19 reasons, as his grandmother was hospitalized.



Now, LSU gets one of its best interior linemen back. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 14, 2020

Farrell opted out back in August due to concerns with COVID-19 after his grandmother was hospitalized for the virus, and the Alabama native stated on Twitter her diagnosis and the virus’s impact on his family were why he was stepping away from the 2020 season.

On September 10th however, the Tiger said his grandmother had been recovering well, and he missed being on the field.

My grandmother Is getting better each and every day & I thank God for that ….. I miss football …. — Neil Farrell (@realspillneil) September 10, 2020

Farrell played in all 15 games for LSU in 2019, totaling 46 tackles, 3 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.