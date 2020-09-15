REPORT: LSU Neil Farrell to opt back in for 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell will reportedly opt back in for the Tigers’ 2020 season, according to The Athletic’s Brody Miller.
Farrell opted out back in August due to concerns with COVID-19 after his grandmother was hospitalized for the virus, and the Alabama native stated on Twitter her diagnosis and the virus’s impact on his family were why he was stepping away from the 2020 season.
On September 10th however, the Tiger said his grandmother had been recovering well, and he missed being on the field.
Farrell played in all 15 games for LSU in 2019, totaling 46 tackles, 3 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.