Report: Joe Brady agrees to contract extension with LSU

Amidst the hype of the upcoming national championship game, LSU worked out a victory off the field.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the Tigers and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady agreed to a three-year contract and a salary more than double his current of $410,000.

The deal would restrict Brady from other college assistant jobs, but would allow for a jump to a college head coaching position or an NFL coaching position.

The contract will not be fully executed until later.