BLOOMINGTON, In. (BRPROUD.com) – LSU basketball began its run in the NCAA tournament with uncharacteristic offensive struggles. The Tigers bolstered the eighth best scoring offense in the country, but the Bayou Bengals scored just two points in the first 7:48 of the game.

LSU’s greatest weakness–defense–kept the Tigers out front for the first half, holding the Bonnies to just 22 first half points on seven made field goals in the opening 20 minutes. Thanks to the defensive effort, the Purple and Gold gave itself time to find rhythm on offense, which struggled thanks to Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford both drawing two personal fouls in the first half. Cam Thomas also had a hard time finding his rhythm on offense, opening the game 0/5 from the floor.