BATON ROUGE — The LSU Women’s Basketball team is 15-0 for the second time in program, matching the best start by an LSU team ever also done in 2002-03, as the No. 7 Tigers took down Texas A&M, 74-34, Thursday night in the PMAC.

Angel Reese had her second 20/20 game of the season and 21st in program history with 26 points and a career high 28 rebounds. Reese’s 28 boards broke the LSU record for most rebounds in a game. The record was previously held by Maree Jackson who tallied 27 rebounds twice, once in 1977 and again in 1978.

Reese was followed by SEC Freshman of the week, Flau’jae Johnson. Johnson scored 18 with 5 boards and added 3 steals. Last -Tear Poa was the only other Tiger to score in double figures as she set a season high 10 points in Thursdays victory.

The Aggies were led by Sydney Bowles with 11 points and 4 rebounds. Eriny Kindred and Aaliyah Patty each scored 7 and combined for 13 rebounds.

After a slow first quarter LSU scored 26 points in the second and never looked back. The Tigers held TAMU to 12 points in the second half and continued to extend its lead through the second half.

No. 7 LSU will hit the road this weekend for a Sunday afternoon contest at Kentucky. The Tigers are scheduled to tip-off against the Wildcats at 1:00 PM CT in Rupp Arena.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)