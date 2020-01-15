Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Raising Cane’s giving away free box combo’s on Thurday to celebrate LSU’s National Championship win

Geaux Nation

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — The celebrations keep on going in Louisiana after the LSU Tigers claimed the National Championship by defeating Clemson on Monday night, and now Raising Cane’s is joining in.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, all of the 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana will be giving vouchers for a free Box Combo to the first 100 dine-in customers who buy a combo. The voucher can be used during the next visit.

“This perfect football season is cause for celebration!” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories