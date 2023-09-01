LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Life after football for former Ragin’ Cajuns offensive lineman Shane Vallot has been a blessing in disguise.

After playing his final snaps of his football career in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, Vallot was offered by his former head coach Billy Napier to coach alongside him at the University of Florida. Shane was overwhelmed by the offer but knew his heart belonged in the hub city.

“At first it was tough,” Vallot said. “I took the job at Florida. I went there, and I thought that I definitely wanted to pursue my college football coaching career. I get there and started realizing how much I missed home. How much I missed the culture here in Lafayette, Louisiana. So, I took a hard decision. It was probably the hardest decisions I’ve had to make yet. I moved back home; I left Florida, but to this day, I can say it’s probably the best decision I ever made.”

Since returning to Lafayette, Vallot has continued his love of football by coaching at St. Thomas More High School as an assistant under head coach Jim Hightower. In his first season on the staff, the Cougars went on to win the D2 Select State Championship in a shootout against Lafayette Christian Academy.

“I still think when I watch the video of the game last year, it gives me chills. Because it’s probably the craziest game I’ve ever been a Part of. I’ve played you know, we won the Conference Championship at UL. We’ve been a part of some great games but that was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Vallot said regarding the D2 Select State Championship.

His love of the game has not kept him from furthering another passion of his: the kitchen. After Vallot’s catering business Ca C’èst Bon Catering started taking off, Shane took a chance on opening his own restaurant in June.

“It’s awesome man, it truly is,” Vallot said on balancing football with his business. “I say this and I truly am blessed. You don’t think of these kinds of things when you first look to open a restaurant. I had to stop teaching and I had to balance. Would I be able to go out there and still be able to coach? When I first opened up man, I was like I don’t know how I’m going to do it. Well, you know I have a great staff here at my restaurant. They helped out a lot with this.”

News 10 stopped at Shane’s Famous Quesadilla Burgers, located at 803 W Pinhook Road, and tried their Specialty Taco Trio. The trio comes with a Rougarou taco, a Ragin’ Cajun taco and the 64 taco. The Rougarou taco comes with jumbo shrimp, the Ragin’ Cajun taco hot honey tenders and the 64 taco comes with a chopped burger patty.

Each came with a combination of vegetables, sauce and incredible taste. Shane’s Famous Quesadilla Burgers offers a Taco Tuesday special where you get one free taco with a purchase of two tacos.

The restaurant is now operating under new hours. The new hours are as follows:

Monday from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. & 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday from 11 a.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.