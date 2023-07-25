LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -In less than 40 days, the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the Northwestern State Demons kickoff the start of the season.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said the thing he is anticipating the most is getting back out on the field.

“I can’t wait for this team to come together,”Coach said. “I love the direction this team is headed. Football is here.”

In his second season as Louisiana’s head coach, Coach Desormeaux said there are many things the team has worked on in the off-season. The biggest focus was being ready for any type of scenario and capitalizing on the ones given.

“On offense, we need to go score touchdowns,” Coach said. “Defensively, we need a chance to go finish the game. We have to play better in those situations.”

One big question needing answers is at the quarterback position. Coach said they have their guy.

“It is really kind Ben (Woolridge) against the other two (Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss),” Coach said. “Ben won that job in the fire. We need to make sure he is ready to be back in the fire. I expect he will be.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With a 6-6 record last season, Coach talks about his goal for this season and beyond.

Coach said, “We want to host a conference championship again. We want to play it on our field. For the future, if you want to be one of those teams in contension to do something really significant nationally then you have to do it year in and year out.

Louisiana starts their season at home on September second against Northwestern State.