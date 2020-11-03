QB job still open if Brennan can’t play against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – During his weekly Monday presser, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan remained questionable to play against Alabama on November 14th, and next week he’d have a better measure on the quarterback’s health. Moreover, Orgeron added the competition remained open between true freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson.

Coach O said, if Finley played well against Auburn, the Ponchatoula native would’ve locked up the position in Brennan’s absence, but following the lost at Jordan-Hare stadium, whoever practices the best leading up to the game against the Crimson Tide will start, if Brennan is still unavailable.

Finley went 13/24 for 143 passing yards with zero touchdowns, two interceptions and a loss fumble on a sack, resulting in a fumble six for Auburn. Johnson was 15/24 for 172 yards and one touchdown.

