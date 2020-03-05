PREVIEW: LSU Baseball vs. UMass Lowell weekend showdown

UMass Lowell River Hawks (4-6) at No. 20 LSU Fighting Tigers (8-5)

DATES/TIMES

Friday, March 6 – 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 7 – 6:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 8 – 2 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

TICKETS

www.LSUtix.net

RANKINGS

· LSU – No. 20 Baseball America, No. 21 D1 Baseball, No. 22 Collegiate Baseball

· UML – unranked

RADIO

· LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge on Friday and Sunday, and 100.7 FM in Baton Rouge on Saturday

· Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live

Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

SEC Network +, accessible at Watch ESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

SERIES RECORD VS. UMASS LOWELL

LSU and UMass Lowell – a member of the America East Conference – are meeting this weekend for the first time … the Tigers have a 9-3 all-time mark against current members of the America East … LSU is 2-2 versus Stony Brook, 1-0 versus Binghamton and 6-1 versus Maine.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Cole Henry (2-1, 1.80 ERA, 15.0 IP, 5 BB, 21 SO)

UML – Jr. RH John Polichetti (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)

Game 2

LSU – So. RH Landon Marceaux (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 18.1 IP, 4 BB, 14 SO)

UML – Sr. RH Collin Duffley (1-2, 4.15 ERA, 13.0 IP, 12 BB, 4 SO)

Game 3

LSU – So. RH AJ Labas 1-2, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO)

UML – So. RH Matt Draper (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 12.1 IP, 8 BB, 9 SO)

QUOTING PAUL MAINIERI

“I’d love to see our three starting pitchers continue to pitch well, and we’ve got to just keep working on our hitting and keep getting better. It’s not pretty right now, but I know these kids can hit better than they have. We’ve been working on making adjustments at the plate in practice, and hopefully this weekend things will start to click a little more offensively for us.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

· LSU defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 6-3, on Tuesday night, and the Tigers’ scheduled game with Grambling on Wednesday was postponed until April 13 due to rain … Tuesday’s game started a five-game homestand for LSU, which opens SEC play next weekend at Ole Miss after facing UMass Lowell this weekend and South Alabama on March 11

· LSU coach Paul Mainieri has 1,463 victories in his 38-season collegiate career, and he is No. 2 on NCAA Division I Active Coaches wins list, trailing only Mike Fox of North Carolina … Mainieri has 599 wins in his 14-season LSU tenure and is looking to become just the 12th coach in SEC history to reach the 600-win mark at a league school

· LSU ranks No. 5 in the SEC this week in team ERA at 2.50 and No. 3 in opponent batting average at .184

· Sophomore right-hander AJ Labas suffered a hard-luck loss last Sunday to Oklahoma after turning in a brilliant effort … Labas worked eight innings and had a no-hitter through the first seven innings, but he gave up a lead-off home run to catcher Justin Mitchell in the eighth that proved to be the difference in the 1-0 OU win … Labas retired the next three batters in the eighth after the homer and completed the eight-inning outing with no walks and seven strikeouts on 90 pitches … Labas became the first LSU pitcher to fire seven straight hitless innings since 2017, when Jared Poche’ threw a complete-game seven-inning no-hitter against Army

· Sophomore right-hander Cole Henry posted a 2-1 record in his three February starts, recording a 1.80 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 15 innings … he limited opponents to a .200 batting average and gave up just one extra-base hit … Henry defeated Texas at Minute Maid Park in Houston last Friday, allowing only two earned runs on four hits in six innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts … Henry also earned a win in LSU’s season opener over Indiana, firing four scoreless innings while recording no walks and eight strikeouts

· Sophomore right-hander Jaden Hill earned his first LSU career save in last Friday’s win over Texas with a dominating three-inning performance … Hill fired three scoreless frames, allowing no hits with one walk and six strikeouts, preserving the Tigers’ 4-3 victory … in three relief appearances this season, Hill has allowed no runs on one hit in 7.2 innings with five walks and 14 strikeouts

· Junior rightfielder Daniel Cabrera batted .500 (5-for-10) in LSU’s three games in Houston last weekend with one homer, two RBI and four runs scored … his two-run homer on Friday night versus Texas was the game-winning hit, as it erased a 3-2 Texas lead in the sixth inning and the Tigers went on to secure a 4-3 victory … for the entire four-game week, Cabrera hit .467 (7-for-15) with a .500 on-base percentage … Cabrera is batting a team-high .356 on the year with two homer and six RBI

ABOUT THE RIVER HAWKS

· UMass Lowell is 4-6 this season and hasn’t played since a March 1 loss at Delaware … the River Hawks won three of four games vs. Canisius (Feb. 14-16), were swept in three games at Elon (Feb. 21-23) and lost two of three contests at Delaware (Feb. 28-March 1)

· UML is hitting .256 as a team with six homers and 24 steals in 30 attempts … the Rivers Hawks’ pitching staff has a 6.31 cumulative ERA

· The River Hawks are led at the plate by junior outfielder Vinnie Martin, who is hitting .448 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI … sophomore outfielder Robert Gallagher has team highs of seven RBI and nine stolen bases

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)