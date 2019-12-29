Peach Bowl victory for the LSU Tigers with win over Oklahoma, 63-28

No. 1 LSU (14-0) is headed to its fifth national after defeating No. 4 Oklahoma (13-1) on Dec. 28 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

LSU will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

The Tigers will face the winner of the College Football Semifinal at Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 and will be televised on ESPN. The game will be streamed on ESPN.com/watch and the ESPN app.

Quarterback Joe Burrow showed the country why he deserved to win the Heisman Trophy just two weeks before, Burrow went 29 or 39, throwing for 493 yards, seven touchdown passes, and no interceptions.