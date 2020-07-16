Part III : Full Circle for Steven Ensminger Jr.

BATON ROUGE – Every morning Steven Ensminger Jr. drives 41 miles to Assumption High school. On his drive, he passes CF Industries which is the chemical plant where he previously worked.

After losing his wife, Carley McCord, in a tragic plane crash in December, Steven never returned to CF Industries. Instead, Jr. returned to Donaldsonville with a new career path and that’s coaching football.

“I kind of use it to remind myself you know to work hard every day and do what I love,” said Ensminger Jr. “So it kind of reminds me that, that I’m doing what I love and that’s the game of football.”

At Assumption, Steven is learning under veteran Coach Keith Menard, who took over the Mustang program in late May. Now, It’s full circle for this Menard-Ensminger duo.

