Part II : Unbreakable bond between Father and Son

BATON ROUGE – Steven Ensminger Jr. returned to coaching football after a 7 year hiatus. However, he wasn’t truly ever away from the game in large part because of his father, LSU’s Offensive Coordinator, Steve Ensminger Sr.

It’s a passion that has bonded this father and son, but it isn’t your typical father-son relationship.

“You know I wouldn’t change a thing about our relationship like I said I call him Coach Dad for a reason because he’s not only my dad, but he’s not the typical Dad,” said Ensminger Jr. “He’s the kind of coach, those coaches at practice that they’re hard on you and they’re dog cussing you and they’re getting on you. They want you to react. They want you to respond and that’s the only way I would ever have him.”

