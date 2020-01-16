Panthers make Joe Brady the youngest offensive coordinator in NFL

So long Joe, thanks for the memories.

The Carolina Panthers have hired former LSU quarterback coach Joe Brady as an offensive coordinator.

Brady, who is 30 years old, becomes the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.

In 2017 and 2018, Brady was an offensive assistant with the Saints. He then joined the LSU Tigers as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

He was named this year the winner for the Broyles Award. The Broyles Award is an annual award given to the best assistant coach in college football.

In 2019, LSU led the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense and first downs. This year’s LSU offense was the first in the history of the SEC to feature a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire), and two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson).