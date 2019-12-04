Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Orgeron: LSU a ‘step ahead’ in retention plan for Joe Brady

Geaux Nation

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he’s a “step ahead” of potential suitors trying to lure passing game coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Joe Brady away from the No. 1 Tigers.

Brady is in his first season with LSU after spending two seasons as a low-level offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

On Monday, Brady was announced as one of five finalists for the Broyles Award presented to the nation’s top college assistant.

Orgeron said LSU has “a plan in place” to retain Brady and is “in good shape,” but did not elaborate.

Brady was brought in to help LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger install a spread offense that includes run-pass option plays. His hiring has coincided with the rise of the most prolific offense in program history and the transformation of quarterback Joe Burrow into a leading Heisman Trophy candidate.

Burrow’s 4,366 yards passing is not just a school but also Southeastern Conference single-season record, and his 44 touchdowns passing, with at least two games to play, has tied the SEC record. LSU’s 560.5 yards and 48.7 points per game both rank second nationally.

LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 2 CFP) meets No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP) in the SEC title game on Saturday.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories