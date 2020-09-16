Orgeron: Farrell is back, Shelvin maybe

“Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says. “Hopefully they don’t catch it again, and hopefully they’re not out for the games.”

Orgeron saying most of his players, not all, had COVID at one point. He also told the media Tuesday currently only three or four players are out because of the virus.

Orgeron says the team is pretty healthy right now, and the players feel good. Depth will be important this season because of COVID.

And the Tigers received more depth on Monday when defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. opted back into the season. Orgeron is not sure yet if Farrell will be ready to go for the season opener.

He also says he’s not quite sure if fellow defensive lineman and Lafayette native Tyler Shelvin is considering opting back in, but he has heard rumblings.

“His family has called me, and I know people are talking to him,” Orgeron says. “I have not spoken to Tyler. I think some of his teammates are talking to him. But there has not been a decision yet. The only time to make a decision is to call me. We’d take him back. We want him back obviously. I don’t know where he’s at in his mind. If he doesn’t want to come back, obviously we wish him the best. If he wants to come back, like any member of our family, we’ll take him back.”