Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

One-on-one with LSU flame thrower Ali Kilponen

Geaux Nation

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

LSU sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen was awarded SEC Pitcher of the Week last week after recording two wins, one shutout, six strikeouts and zero runs in 8.2 innings pitched.

Through 18.2 innings pitched this season, she has an ERA of 0.00, tallying 20 strikeouts, 4 hits, and 6 walks.

She is also known as the hardest thrower on this year’s pitching staff, topping out at 70 mph.

Coming out of high school she was highly decorated. Her awards listed below:

  • Four-time Colorado Player of the year
  • Three-time Colorado Pitcher of the Year
  • Named the Colorado Softball Sportswoman of the Year by the YMCA her junior year
  • Nominee for Xfinity Female Athlete of the Year for three-straight years
  • Nominated for Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior
  • Earned National Player of the Week as a freshman and senior

Leaving Colorado as one of the best high school pitchers in the state, she soon realized the talent of SEC softball and faced failure for the first time in her playing career.

For more on Kilponen’s story, click the video provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar