One-on-one with LSU flame thrower Ali Kilponen

LSU sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen was awarded SEC Pitcher of the Week last week after recording two wins, one shutout, six strikeouts and zero runs in 8.2 innings pitched.

Through 18.2 innings pitched this season, she has an ERA of 0.00, tallying 20 strikeouts, 4 hits, and 6 walks.

She is also known as the hardest thrower on this year’s pitching staff, topping out at 70 mph.

Coming out of high school she was highly decorated. Her awards listed below:

Four-time Colorado Player of the year

Three-time Colorado Pitcher of the Year

Named the Colorado Softball Sportswoman of the Year by the YMCA her junior year

Nominee for Xfinity Female Athlete of the Year for three-straight years

Nominated for Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior

Earned National Player of the Week as a freshman and senior

Leaving Colorado as one of the best high school pitchers in the state, she soon realized the talent of SEC softball and faced failure for the first time in her playing career.

For more on Kilponen’s story, click the video provided.