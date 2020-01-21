One-on-One: Talking with the Tigers after the national title win

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — NFL rosters for the Super Bowl LIV say five former LSU Tigers will play in Miami, the Shreveport Times reported. Iowa and Penn State will also have five players as Kansas City and San Francisco play at the Hard Rock Stadium in February.

Four of the five former Tiger will play for the Chiefs, including safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Morris Claiborne, and running backs Spencer Ware and Darrel Williams.