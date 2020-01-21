Live Now
One-on-One: Talking with the Tigers after the national title win

Jorge Munoz – LSU Offensive Analyst
Grant Delpit – LSU junior safety
Justin Jefferson – LSU junior wide receiver
Tyler Shelvin – LSU sophomore nose tackle
Kristian Fulton – LSU senior cornerback

Sports Director George Faust and Sports Anchor Madeline Adams catch up with some of the national champions following Monday night’s game.

