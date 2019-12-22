Live Now
Ohio artists highlight Joe Burrow’s success on and off the field

by: Michael Scheidt

Used with permission – Jerod Black

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow used his success on the field to bring attention to a great need in his home town Athens, Ohio and two local artists wanted to show their appreciation.

Jerod Black and Caitlyn Rack spent time outside in the cold weather and painted this mural.

It took the artists 4 and a half hours on a 29 degree day to complete the mural. 

Using spray paint, Caitlyn painted the tiger and Jerod did the rest. 
The mural is behind Bentley Hall at Ohio University and its message resonates in Athens and Baton Rouge. 

Black said he “was inspired to do this because Joe used his platform to inspire real changes down here and everyone in this region is very appreciative and fiercely behind this young man.”

The Athens County Food Pantry has benefited from the words of Joe Burrow and in turn the all-volunteer organization wrote this message: 

The Athens County Food Pantry mentioned that as of Saturday, December 21, there are multiple fundraisers with one of them bringing  in over $460,000 already. 

The food pantry had this thank you for everyone who has donated: 

“This is simply incredible as well as really kick-starting the conversation nationwide about hunger and food insecurity. So few words but so powerful!”

The story and legacy of #9 continues to grow. 



