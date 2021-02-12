No. 16 Tennessee, LSU meet in battle of second-place teams

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two of the three Southeastern Conference teams locked in a tie for second-place face off this weekend.

No. 16 Tennessee visits LSU in a big league matchup.

Both teams are 7-4 in SEC games, and so is Arkansas.

Both LSU and Tennessee are coming off high-scoring wins, the Volunteers beating Georgia 89-81 and LSU topping Mississippi State 94-80.

Led by the SEC’s top scorer Cameron Thomas, the Tigers are scoring at an 82.2-point clip.  

In other SEC action, the Razorbacks face No. 10 Missouri, which is coming off a loss to Mississippi. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M-Florida game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Aggies program.

LSU and Tennessee meet tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

