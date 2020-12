BATON ROUGE – Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith officially signed with LSU, picking the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia, and Miami.

According to Rivals.com, Smith is the No. 1 overall recruit in the country and has decided to stay on the bayou and play for Coach Orgeron.

The Terrebonne High stud said “He didn’t grow up an LSU fan but that he always wanted to play for a defensive minded coach.”

For more on Smith, click the video provided.