NFL Draft 2021 WR rankings: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown during the first half against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Despite tight competition from Devonta Smith and Dyami Brown, Chris Simms details why he believes LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase is a “slam dunk” pick and ranks him No. 1 in his wide receiver rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft.

