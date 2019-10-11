National Championship Trophy on display in Baton Rouge on Friday

The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper, which will be awarded to the 2019 national college football champions, will be on display at two Walmart stores in Baton Rouge on Friday, October 11. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the brand new 24k gold trophy that will be awarded to the 2019 national champion.
WHEN / WHERE:
Friday, October 11
Walmart Neighborhood Market
5255 Highland Road
Baton Rouge, La.
Noon – 2 pm
————
Walmart Supercenter
3132 College Drive
Baton Rouge, La.
3 – 5 pm
MORE:
- The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper will be awarded on the field to the winner of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 13, 2020 in New Orleans.
- The trophy is on a season long tour, visiting marquee games and public events nationwide. It will be at the Florida vs. LSU game this weekend.
- Handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, the trophy is 36.5 inches tall. The gold piece is 24.5 inches by itself.
- The trophy is handcrafted by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Walden, New York. Expert craftsmen worked three months to craft the trophy.
- Every year, a new trophy is made. Each winning school keeps The National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus.
- Dr Pepper has been a part of college football for over 20 years and will once again be giving Dr Pepper fans a chance to win free tuition through the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway. Go to DrPepperTuition.com to enter for a chance to win up to $100,000 in tuition.