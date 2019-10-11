National Championship Trophy on display in Baton Rouge on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Gators, Tigers, and Tua – oh my! Kayla Anderson is here to break down a huge week in the SEC on Southeastern Stream Live!

Fresh off their big win over Auburn, Florida heads down to the bayou to face #5 LSU. The Tigers-Gators rivalry has become one of the biggest rivalries in all of the SEC. “I don’t like them very much,” says LSU QB, Joe Burrow, “I know they don’t like us very much, and that’s kind of been the talk around here, but you just kind of have to your emotions in check in a game like this.”