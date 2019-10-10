National Championship LSU quarterbacks to return as guest captains vs Florida

LSU will welcome back its three national championship quarterbacks to Tiger Stadium on Saturday as the trio – Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck and Matt Flynn – will serve as honorary guest captains for the Florida game.

Kickoff for fifth-ranked LSU and seventh-ranked Florida is set for 7 p.m. in a sold out Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The three quarterbacks will be honored on the field pregame at the 27-minute mark on the clock.

Rabb quarterbacked LSU to a perfect 11-0 record and the school’s first national title in 1958.

Mauck led LSU to a 13-1 mark and a win over Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship Game as the Tiger claimed the 2003 national title.

Four years later, Matt Flynn directed LSU to a 12-2 mark and a 38-24 win over Ohio State in the BCS National Championship Game as the Tigers won the 2007 national title.

Saturday will mark the first time all three national championship quarterbacks will be together on the field in Tiger Stadium as guest captains.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)