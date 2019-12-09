More than $2.2M in alcohol, and 60,000 hot dogs sold at Tiger Stadium in 2019

Live Now
For the first time, LSU sold alcoholic beverages throughout Tiger Stadium this season and as expected, it brought in a lot of revenue for the school.

According to LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson, LSU athletics brought in $2.259 million in net revenue from the sale of more than 280,000 alcoholic beverages in the public areas of Tiger Stadium this season, which doesn’t include the sales that from the premium areas of the stadium, Munson announced.

According to Munson, the top alcoholic beverage sold was Michelob Ultra, with 128,627 sold. As far as craft beer goes, sales topped 11,800 sold. Meanwhile, the top selling wine was pinot grigio, with 3,700 sold.

Overall, the #1 item sold remains water, Munson said with 190,000 units sold.

The top food item sold was hot dogs, followed by nachos.

The school says LSU and Aramark split the total concession sales

