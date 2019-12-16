Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Monday declared ‘LSU Football Day’ in Louisiana

Geaux Nation
Posted: / Updated:
Image_88448

Oct 19, 2013; Oxford, MS, USA; LSU Tigers helmet during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mississippi Rebels defeat the LSU Tigers 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has proclaimed Monday, Dec. 16 to be “LSU Football Day” in the state after members of the team scooped up top honors and played a historic season.

A copy of the proclamation signed by Ardoin lists the Tigers winning the SEC Championship game, Coach Ed Orgeron being named “Coach of the Year,” Joe Burrow being named the second Heisman winner in LSU’s history, wide receiver Ja’marr Chase receiving the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and safety Grant Delpit being presented with the Jim Thorpe Award as reasons he dedicated the day for celebrating the team’s success.

“Congratulations to Coach O and the Fighting Tigers,” Ardoin wrote in a post announcing the proclamation.

A copy of the proclamation signed by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin lists the Tigers winning the SEC Championship game, Coach Ed Orgeron being named “Coach of the Year,” Joe Burrow being named the second Heisman winner in LSU’s history, wide receiver Ja’marr Chase receiving the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and safety Grant Delpit being presented with the Jim Thorpe Award as reasons he dedicated the day for celebrating the team’s success.
A copy of the proclamation signed by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin lists the Tigers winning the SEC Championship game, Coach Ed Orgeron being named “Coach of the Year,” Joe Burrow being named the second Heisman winner in LSU’s history, wide receiver Ja’marr Chase receiving the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and safety Grant Delpit being presented with the Jim Thorpe Award as reasons he dedicated the day for celebrating the team’s success. (Source: Office of Louisiana Secretary of State)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories