Mitchell Named LSWA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

by: Chessa Bouche

BATON ROUGE – LSU redshirt senior Ayana Mitchell has been named the Louisiana Sportswriters Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performances last week at No. 10 Mississippi State and against No. 11 Kentucky.

Mitchell, who leads the nation with a 72.2 field goal percentage, was the leading scorer for the Tigers in both games. She averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and shot 80.0 percent from the field.

In a 64-60 road loss at then-No. 10 Mississippi State on January 16, Mitchell recorded the 35th double-double of her career with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the near-upset of the Bulldogs. She was 10 of 12 from the field and added two assists and three steals to her stat line.

In the 65-59 home victory against then-No. 11 Kentucky on January 19, the Conyers, Georgia native was the top scorer among five LSU players to reach double figures with 15 points. Mitchell also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot while shooting 6-of-8 from the field.

LSU has a midweek bye this week and returns to action on Sunday, January 26 at No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville at Noon CT. Sunday’s game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

