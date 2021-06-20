Mike Bianco signs extension with Ole Miss, no longer LSU candidate

(OXFORD, Ms) – Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco has extended his contract with the Rebels to the maximum four years.

.@OleMissBSB released statements tonight announcing that Mike Bianco is returning to Oxford. pic.twitter.com/a1zwdaVyrR — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 21, 2021

Bianco was reported to be one of the top candidates for the LSU baseball head coaching position.

Our partners at the Daily Advertiser reported both Bianco and East Carolina’s head coach Cliff Godwin interviewed with LSU, but neither were offered.

Bianco has lead the Ole Miss program for 21 seasons.

In a statement released he called Ole Miss “home” for him and his family, saying he is “committed to bringing championships to Oxford.”