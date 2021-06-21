Michael Cherry Secures Ticket to Tokyo

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 20: Michael Norman and Michael Cherry cross the finish line to place first and second in the Men’s 400 Meters Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Eugene, Oregon – Former LSU sprinter Michael Cherry earned a spot on Team USA’s Olympic squad in the 400 meters on Sunday evening at Hayward Field. This will be Cherry’s Olympic debut when he suits up for the United States later this summer in Tokyo.

Cherry had to run a personal best of 44.35 in the 400 meters on Sunday evening to get the coveted top three finish in the event. His time of 44.35 came after times of 44.86 (first round/Friday) and 44.50 (semifinals/Saturday) in the preliminary rounds. This won’t be his first time on the world stage representing the United States, but it will be his first time representing Team USA at the Olympics.

Cherry makes his fourth national team on the world stage. He’s represented Team USA in 2017 (Outdoor World Championships), 2018 (Indoor World Championships) and 2019 (Outdoor World Championships). At the 2019 outdoor world championships in Doha, Cherry won gold medals on both the American 4×400 meter relay and the American mixed 4×400 meter relay.

Fellow 400 meter sprinter and LSU alum Vernon Norwood took fifth in the finals of the 400 meters with a time of 44.92. That doesn’t guarantee him a spot on Team USA but it definitely includes him in the discussion as an alternate on either the 4×400 meter relay or mixed 4×400 meter relay in Tokyo.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics.)