Mays, Watford represent LSU on All-SEC coaches teams

LSU senior Skylar Mays and freshman Trendon Watford were selected Tuesday by the league coaches on All-SEC teams announced by the Southeastern Conference office.

Mays earned SEC honors for the second straight year, being named First Team All-SEC. Also, for the second consecutive year, he was named the SEC’s scholar-athlete of the year.

Watford was named to the league’s all-freshman team.

Mays, who was named the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America of the Year for D1 Basketball on Monday, was a second-team All-SEC selection last year and advanced to the first team this year after a season in which he finished his career in the top 10 in nine LSU record categories.

Mays is tied for eighth in the league in scoring at 16.7 points a game, fifth in field goal percentage at 49.1 percent (169-344), fifth in free throw percentage at 85.4 percent (129-151) and fourth in the league in steals at 1.8 a game. He is fifth in the league in minutes played at 34.5 a contest.

In the 18 conference games, Mays averaged 17.6 points a game and that is also eighth in the league.

Watford, is 20th in scoring in the league at 13.6 points a game but one of just four freshmen in the top 20 in the SEC in scoring. He is the top freshman rebounder at 7.2 a game, sixth overall in league rebounding. In conference games, Watford is also 20th at 13.8 points a game and third in the league in conference game rebound average at 8.1 a game.

The Birmingham, Alabama native is sixth in the league field goal percentage category at 91-of-190 or 47.9 percent for 18 games.

The Tigers open Southeastern Conference Tournament play on Friday night in the quarterfinals at approximately 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The complete Coaches All-SEC Team is as follows:

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Samie Doughty, Auburn

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

John Petty, Jr., Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Kerry Blackshear, Jr., Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Maik Kotsar, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Saben Lee, Vanderbilt

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina

Scotty Pippen, Jr., Vanderbilt

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Nick Richards, Kentucky

Yves Pons, Tennessee

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Calipari, Kentucky

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Skylar Mays, LSU

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

SIXTH-MAN OF THE YEAR: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Yves Pons, Tennessee

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)