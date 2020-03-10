Mays, Watford represent LSU on All-SEC coaches teams

LSU senior Skylar Mays and freshman Trendon Watford were selected Tuesday by the league coaches on All-SEC teams announced by the Southeastern Conference office.
Mays earned SEC honors for the second straight year, being named First Team All-SEC. Also, for the second consecutive year, he was named the SEC’s scholar-athlete of the year.
Watford was named to the league’s all-freshman team.
Mays, who was named the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America of the Year for D1 Basketball on Monday, was a second-team All-SEC selection last year and advanced to the first team this year after a season in which he finished his career in the top 10 in nine LSU record categories.
Mays is tied for eighth in the league in scoring at 16.7 points a game, fifth in field goal percentage at 49.1 percent (169-344), fifth in free throw percentage at 85.4 percent (129-151) and fourth in the league in steals at 1.8 a game. He is fifth in the league in minutes played at 34.5 a contest.
In the 18 conference games, Mays averaged 17.6 points a game and that is also eighth in the league.
Watford, is 20th in scoring in the league at 13.6 points a game but one of just four freshmen in the top 20 in the SEC in scoring. He is the top freshman rebounder at 7.2 a game, sixth overall in league rebounding. In conference games, Watford is also 20th at 13.8 points a game and third in the league in conference game rebound average at 8.1 a game.
The Birmingham, Alabama native is sixth in the league field goal percentage category at 91-of-190 or 47.9 percent for 18 games.
The Tigers open Southeastern Conference Tournament play on Friday night in the quarterfinals at approximately 8:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the SEC Network and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The complete Coaches All-SEC Team is as follows:
FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Samie Doughty, Auburn
Keyontae Johnson, Florida
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC
John Petty, Jr., Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Kerry Blackshear, Jr., Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Maik Kotsar, South Carolina
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky
Trendon Watford, LSU
Jermaine Couisnard, South Carolina
Scotty Pippen, Jr., Vanderbilt
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaac Okoro, Auburn
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Nick Richards, Kentucky
Yves Pons, Tennessee
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Calipari, Kentucky
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Skylar Mays, LSU
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Anthony Edwards, Georgia
SIXTH-MAN OF THE YEAR: Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Yves Pons, Tennessee
