BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In all of Kim Mulkey’s national championship runs she’s relied on strong post play, defense and rebounding. When she arrived in Baton Rouge, the Tigers lacked depth and experience downlow. Angel Reese, also known as the “Bayou Barbie” now, was one of the missing pieces Coach Mulkey needed when rebuilding her roster.

When LSU landed Reese, the No.1 player in the transfer portal, it immediately elevated the program and as they say, the rest is history.

This season, Reese rewrote the record books for not only LSU, but the NCAA as well. It’s safe to say Mulkey and Reese are the perfect coach and forward duo.

“I think she’s misunderstood because she is very matter of fact, has her own opinions,” said Mulkey. “We are totally different in a lot of respects, but in the respect that I see a competitor, I see a kid that just wants to win.”