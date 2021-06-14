Mainieri talks struggles vs. Tennessee as LSU returns from Knoxville

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU returned to Baton Rouge after losing the Knoxville Super Regional. The Tigers’ pitching was a weak point in game two against No. 3 Tennessee, and the issues were traced back to the Eugene Regional. Ace Landon Marceaux closed out LSU’s final game against Oregon to advance in the postseason, but after pitching twice in the same weekend, the junior didn’t have enough recovery time.

“I was worried about Landon because he had done so much the weekend before. As soon as the game started, you could see he didn’t have his normal stuff, and I was really concerned about hurting the kid,” head coach Paul Mainieri said.

Marceaux only pitched three innings, giving up three runs and two homers before Mainieri pulled the junior. After he left the mound, LSU saw its deficit magnify. The Vols racked up eight runs in the next two frames, including six runs in the fifth.

“We had one bad inning on Saturday night. Things just got away from us, but so much credit has to go to Tennessee’s pitching. Their pitcher (Blade Tidwell) was really good, and we just couldn’t muster a lot of offense,” Mainieri added.

