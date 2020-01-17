Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lyft will donate $2 to the Carley McCord Scholarship Fund for every ride to and from Saturday’s LSU parade

Geaux Nation

by: ALUDEMA

Posted: / Updated:

Lyft is donating $2.00 to the Carley McCord scholarship fund for every ride to and from LSU’s championship parade this Saturday Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Here’s how it works:

When riders enter ‘LSU’ into the destination field in the Lyft app, they will be given the option to select a drop off point for the LSU Victory Parade.

They will also see a statement confirming $2.00 will be donated to the scholarship fund.

Additionally, if they request a ride while on campus, another $2.00 will be donated and the same donation statement will appear on their screen.

McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was a sports journalist who died in a plane crash on her way to see LSU play in the Peach Bowl in December.

In honor of McCord, the Northwestern State Alumni Association has set up the Carley McCord Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will go to women pursuing a career in sports journalism at the university.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories