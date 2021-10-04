LSU’s run game continues its downward trend

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s run game continues to get worse. The Tigers entered Saturday averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and the Bayou Bengals ground attack didn’t even reach its season average against the opposing Tigers. LSU finished with 33 net rushing yards on 25 carries, and when Auburn took away Max Johnson’s main target Kayshon Boutte, LSU did not adjust.

“When they dropping eight and rushing only three, we need to find a way to run the football. I think in certain situations we can pass the football. Certain situation we need to learn how to run the football,” Orgeron said.

The run game will still depend on an offensive line which has struggled with two things: consistency and injuries. LSU’s initial starting line has played nine total snaps together the entire season, and learning new offensive line coach Brad Davis’s system has been a hurdle the team has yet to cross.

“We lost our offensive line coach, in the middle of summer, and he comes in. He’s a great coach, but there’s a different style. There’s some different techniques; and there’s a combination of our guys not being out there all the time; and then, another combination of just being committed to the run game,” Orgeron said.

The Tigers next opponent, No. 16 Kentucky, has the 24th best run defense in the country, and the Wildcats held formerly 10th ranked Florida to 171 rushing yards. The Gators averaged 322.75 rushing yards per game in their previous four matchups.

