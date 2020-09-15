LSU’s RB Legacy Living on in NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a stellar NFL debut against the Houston Texans. The former LSU Tiger rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown Thursday night as the Chiefs took care of business beating Houston 34-20.

In Week 1, Edwards-Helaire was one of only three running backs to eclipse 100 rushing yards across the league and currently leads the NFL in that category.

The Baton Rouge native learned under LSU’s all-time rushing leader and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Kevin Faulk, for 2 seasons on the bayou. During that time, Clyde was determined to learn everything he could from the NFL Hall of Famer.

“I just feel like everybody was in the right place and the right people came like Joe Brady,” said Clyde’s mother, Tonge’lia Helaire. “He’s amazing you know and that offense it was made for Clydrick.”

