LSU’s Pointer has Career Night in 74-63 Win over Florida Gulf Coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Junior Khayla Pointer had a career night as the LSU women’s basketball team beat Florida Gulf Coast, 74-63 on Thursday night. LSU improved to 9-2 on the season.
Pointer recorded the second double-double of her career with a career-high 30 points and career-high 11 rebounds. She also dished out six assists. Senior Ayana Mitchell pitched in with 13 points and nine rebounds, while junior Awa Trasi scored 11 points off the bench.
Center Faustine Aifuwa became the eighth LSU player to block 100 shots in a career and finished with 101 at the end of the night. Aifuwa also scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
· Although FGCU started off hot, up 10-0 at the first media timeout, the Tigers made a strong comeback with a 15-0 run to take the lead heading into the second quarter at 15-13. Awa Trasi came off the bench to score 7 points, going 3-3 from the field and making a three-pointer.
· The Tigers capitalized on their lead, up 23-16 by the second quarter media timeout.
· LSU kept it up, leading 31-24 at the half. Khayla Pointer fired on all cylinders as the top performer in the first half. She had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
· Both teams came out swinging in the third quarter, but LSU maintained their lead at 40-39 by the media timeout.
· Battling on both sides of the ball, the Tigers stayed ahead of the Eagles. LSU led 51-47 with only one quarter left.
· LSU was up 57-56 at the media timeout and continued to press on both sides of the ball, finishing the game with a 74-63 win.
UP NEXT
LSU will host Florida A&M on December 28 at Noon in the PMAC for the final non-conference game before SEC play. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and live stats will be available.
(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)