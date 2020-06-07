LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

TAMPERE, FINLAND – JULY 12: Lisa Gunnarsson of Sweden in action during the final of the women’s pole vault on day three of The IAAF World U20 Championships on July 12, 2018 in Tampere, Finland. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for IAAF)

Baton Rouge, La. – Lisa Gunnarsson of the LSU track and field program was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Women’s Track & Field Team on May 29. The selection recognized the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in competition and in the classroom.

Gunnarsson, a junior pole vaulter for LSU, was the 2020 SEC champion and was ranked No. 6 in the nation entering the NCAA Championships. Gunnarsson became the second women’s pole vaulter in LSU history to win an SEC indoor title when she cleared 14′ 7.50″ (4.46 meters) on Feb. 29 in College Station, Texas. Gunnarsson won two other event titles in 2020 with wins at the LSU Purple Tiger (14′ 7.25″) and Pole Vault Summit (14′ 9″).

Gunnarsson owns a 4.0 GPA while majoring in mechanical engineering. In her two years at LSU, she has won three event titles, set the indoor school record, and ranks No. 2 in school history outdoors in the pole vault. Gunnarsson now advances to the Academic All-America ballot and the results from that vote will be released in late June.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)