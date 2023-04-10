NEW YORK (WGNO) — LSU point guard Alexis Morris went 22nd overall to the Connecticut Sun at the WNBA basketball draft on Monday night in New York. Forward LaDazhia Williams went five spots earlier to the Indiana Fever.

Morris went 8-for-14 from the field in a 21-point scoring effort in LSU’s national championship win over Iowa. Morris scored 15 of the 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Morris was dismissed from Kim Mulkey’s Baylor team in 2019, played for Rutgers (2019-20) and Texas A&M (2020-21), and then returned to play for Kim Mulkey in her first season as LSU’s head coach in 2021. What a journey.

Williams spent one year with LSU and during her time with the Tigers, she averaged 9.9 points per game on 55% shooting and averaged six rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-4 forward was a key piece for the Tigers during their National Championship run as she averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

In the National Championship game against Iowa Williams finished with 20 points while shooting 56% from the floor.

LSU’s women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey hugs Alexis Morris after Morris was selected by the Connecticut Sun at the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

