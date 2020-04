BATON ROUGE- Former LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko inked his name with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent just minutes after the 2020 NFL Draft finished.

The Hawaiian native started 12 games in two seasons with the Tigers after battling a bicep injury in his first year in the purple and gold.

In his LSU career, he recorded 33 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

