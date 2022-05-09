BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a series victory at Alabama over the weekend.

Crews, a sophomore from Longwood, Fla., shared the honor with catcher BT Riopelle of Florida.

Crews batted a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the Alabama series with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs. He provided the game-winning hit in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide, breaking a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single.

In Game 2 on Saturday, Crews was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and two runs, and in LSU’s series-clinching win on Sunday, Crews collected a double and a three-run homer while scoring two runs.

For the entire week, including Tuesday’s win over Nicholls, Crews batted .563 (9-for-16) and recorded a .667 on-base percentage. He is hitting .347 on the year, and he leads the Tigers in homers (16) and in RBI (52).

(LSU Athletics Media Release)