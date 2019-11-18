LSU’s Divinity back at practice on Monday

Live Now
FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) works out during an NCAA college football practice, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU coach Ed Orgeron says projected starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and pass-rushing linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. are set to play when the sixth-ranked Tigers visit No. 9 Texas on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., who previously left the team for ‘personal reasons’ before LSU tangled with Alabama earlier this month, was seen back at practice on Monday afternoon.

The reemergence comes just five days before LSU takes on Arkansas to clinch the SEC West title.

Nothing has been announced by LSU as far as playing time, but Divinity was seen on social media accounts on Monday attending meetings inside the LSU Football Facility.

Geaux Nation reached out to an LSU spokesman for comment just before Monday’s practice but haven’t received word back yet.

For more on this developing news, tune in to Geaux Nation Sports at 5, 6 & 10pm on NBC Local 33 and 5:30 & 9pm on FOX 44.

